Morning Headlines: Police: 6 dead, several wounded at mosque shooting in Quebec

Police: 6 dead, several wounded at mosque shooting in Quebec

Police say six people were killed and multiple others were wounded after shots were fired at a Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center, according to CNN. The attack happened Sunday night during evening prayer with a crowd of about 40 people at the mosque.

Trump denies immigration restriction is 'a Muslim ban'

President Donald Trump is vigorously defending his immigration restrictions, as protests spread throughout the country, saying "this is about terror and keeping our country safe." Trump released a statement asserting, "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting."

Chilly start, warming quickly

We’re starting this morning on a chilly note with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s into the lower 30s. Patchy frost is possible where winds are light. You can expect mostly sunny skies this morning so we should warm up quickly. Look for readings into the mid 40s by lunchtime with highs into the lower 50s this afternoon.

