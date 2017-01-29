2 killed in Marshall County wreck

Two men are dead following a wreck in Marshall County.



The accident occurred early Sunday morning around 1:15a.m. on Alabama 168 near Arab.



36-year-old Angel Miguel Isabal and 25-year-old Christopher Scott Norris were killed when the drivers collided head-on.



Alabama State Troopers are leading the investigation.



