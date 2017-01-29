Army tests next-generation Black Hawk in Madison County

A new generation of Black Hawk helicopters is one step closer to combat following a successful test flight in Madison County.



The Army confirms it completed a successful test flight of the UH-60V Black Hawk in Meridianville on January 19th.



The hour-long flight tested routine functions to determine if the helicopter could properly take off, hover and track.



The UH-60V features a digital cockpit that updates all existing analog gauges. The upgrades are designed to enhance, but seem similar to, the current pilot-vehicle interface used in the older UH-60M model.

The new Black Hawk will complete final maintenance requirements before another round of testing in mid-February.



The new helicopter is a joint collaboration between the Army, Northrop Grumman and Redstone Defense Systems.





