Army tests next-generation Black Hawk in Madison County

UH-60V Black Hawk (Source: Army.mil) UH-60V Black Hawk (Source: Army.mil)
MERIDIANVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A new generation of Black Hawk helicopters is one step closer to combat following a successful test flight in Madison County. 

The Army confirms it completed a successful test flight of the UH-60V Black Hawk in Meridianville on January 19th. 

The hour-long flight tested routine functions to determine if the helicopter could properly take off, hover and track. 

The UH-60V features a digital cockpit that updates all existing analog gauges. The upgrades are designed to enhance, but seem similar to, the current pilot-vehicle interface used in the older UH-60M model. 

The new Black Hawk will complete final maintenance requirements before another round of testing in mid-February. 

The new helicopter is a joint collaboration between the Army, Northrop Grumman and Redstone Defense Systems. 

 

