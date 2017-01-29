Rev. Al Sharpton condemns Trump immigration orders at Oakwood Univ. Church

Al Sharpton, a Baptist minister and prominent civil rights activist, was the guest speaker Sunday night at Oakwood University Church.



Reverend Al Sharpton's visit to Oakwood University Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sunday was part of their church's kickoff for Black History Month.

Sharpton criticized President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration and the so-called Muslim ban as he addressed hundreds of people at the church. Sharpton said the orders are not only un-American, but also contrary to Christian principles.

"An angel came and said, 'Herod is plotting to kill you. take the boy and flee to Egypt.' Which means I worship a refugee, and I'm not for banning refugees,'" Sharpton told the audience.

Sharpton told the crowd turning away war refugees is not what America stands for, and that a religious tests for immigration is unconstitutional.

He also voiced concern that if Senator Jeff Sessions becomes Attorney General, equal voting rights could be lost.

"Senator Sessions needs to deal with voting rights, and needs to say he will uphold voting rights, and he needs to condemn the DMV's that were closed in the eight counties in Alabama," he said.

Sharpton called on people of all backgrounds to stand together for what they believe is right.

"Stand up with the minority that will stand up with you. And stand up even if you've got to stand up by yourself," he said.

Sharpton's visit was part of Oakwood University Church's Black History Month celebration kickoff. Throughout February, the church will have concerts, guest speakers, and other events. Everyone and anyone is invited to share in the celebration.

"It's not just for black people to celebrate that, but for all people. Because of black peoples' struggle and the sensitivity to civil rights in the 1960's, we as a people, red, yellow, black and white, can all benefit from that," said Senior Pastor Dr. Carl P. Byrd.

For information about concerts, guest speakers and other events scheduled throughout February, go to Oakwood University Church .

