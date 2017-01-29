Rev. Al Sharpton condemns Trump immigration orders at Oakwood Univ. Church

A Dutton man is accused of running over his son in Jackson County on County Road 750 on Monday night.More >>
A Dutton man is accused of running over his son in Jackson County on County Road 750 on Monday night.More >>
An infamous landmark connected to one of Madison County's most heinous murders came tumbling to the ground Tuesday.More >>
An infamous landmark connected to one of Madison County's most heinous murders came tumbling to the ground Tuesday.More >>
The Colbert County Drug Task Force said they found heroine, cocaine, meth, ecstasy, marijuana and several different types of opioid pills.More >>
The Colbert County Drug Task Force said they found heroine, cocaine, meth, ecstasy, marijuana and several different types of opioid pills.More >>
Authorities confirm two people were shot off Highway 157 north of Moulton.More >>
Authorities confirm two people were shot off Highway 157 north of Moulton.More >>
Look for increasing clouds on Wednesday with a chance of storms moving in after 10 p.m.More >>
Look for increasing clouds on Wednesday with a chance of storms moving in after 10 p.m.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
The Washington Post newspaper reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
The Washington Post newspaper reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
President Trump's campaign operation is criticizing CNN for refusing to run an advertisement touting his accomplishments during his first 100 days in office.More >>
President Trump's campaign operation is criticizing CNN for refusing to run an advertisement touting his accomplishments during his first 100 days in office.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
Waco Police said the Mars Plant is being evacuated because of a fire that started about 1 p.m. CT. The fire is now out as of 3 p.m.More >>
Waco Police said the Mars Plant is being evacuated because of a fire that started about 1 p.m. CT. The fire is now out as of 3 p.m.More >>