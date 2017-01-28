Final store at Madison Square Mall closes ahead of demolition

Gwen Avery-Irving was the last customer at the JC Penney location (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville's Sears, and the old Madison Square Mall, has closed.



The store first opened in 1984. The local Sears management passed along a message of thanks when the doors closed at 5pm:

We would like to thank the community for your support over the last 32 years from your Madison Square Sears team, store 2166.

JCPenney closed its location on Saturday ahead of demolition for the new MidCity development.



The planned mix-use space will feature restaurants, apartments, and at least one major entertainment venue.



Madison Square Mall will be demolished starting February 6th.



