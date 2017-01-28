Multi-faith support for Muslims in wake of refugee ban, travel restrictions

President Trump's executive order aimed to clamp down on radical Islamic terrorist threats caused confusion and sparked protests at airports Saturday.



The order suspends the admission all refugees to the United States for 120 days, stops the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely, and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

WAFF 48 News reached out to the local Muslim community for reaction. The Director of the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Alabama said the policy has been enacted so abruptly that they are taking time to absorb what's happening before making an official statement.

Their parent organization, the Islamic Networks Group, which has multi-faith support, has numerous statements on their website from Muslim, Christian and Jewish groups.

The following is a statement written by Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty Executive Director Amanda Tyler:

"Any attempt to ban Muslim refugees based on their religion betrays our values and sends the un-American message that there are second-class faiths. Our country, founded by immigrants who established religious freedom as a bedrock principle, is better than this. A threat to anyone's religious liberty is a threat to everyone's religious liberty, and we as Baptists stand with those facing religious persecution around the world, regardless of their faith."

White House officials say the order is not unconstitutional because it does not single out Muslims, but rather is focused on people living in countries known to pose terrorism threats.



In regard to refugees, the order allows exceptions to those who wish to flee who are of a minority religious faith. That means Christians facing persecution could come to the United States while Muslims in the same situation could not.

