Women hold protest march in Florence

Dozens took part in a women's march in the Shoals on Friday.

A couple of high school students were motivated by the nationwide movement and organized this one in Florence.

By the end of the march, there was nearly 100 participants of all ages. In just a few days, the word spread fast through social media. As the participants walked, they chanted sayings like "2-4-6-8 stop the violence stop the rape" "this is what democracy looks like," and "We love. Trump hates."

The organizers said they don't want to see discrimination against anyone and want more equality in the world. They also hope by marching, it shows people who live in a small conservative town that their voice matters and to not be afraid to share opinions.

“For me, even if one person sees this and it changes their mind or sees that you can stand up for what you believe in, I've accomplished what I set out to do," said organizer Alexis Barnett.

There was one man protesting the march with a sign that read "Make me a sandwich." He said he sees everyone is equal and that there was no need for a march.

The women's march went from Wilson Park through downtown Florence to the University of North Alabama campus.

They did not block the streets and respected the traffic laws.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48