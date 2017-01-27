Women hold protest march in Florence

Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Sunday, bringing with them heavy rains and winds.More >>
Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Sunday, bringing with them heavy rains and winds.More >>
Scattered rain showers will linger this evening, especially east of I-65. There’s also a cold front still to our west that will move through the Valley with time overnight. Another round of heavier showers may develop along that front, but no severe weather is expected.More >>
Scattered rain showers will linger this evening, especially east of I-65. There’s also a cold front still to our west that will move through the Valley with time overnight. Another round of heavier showers may develop along that front, but no severe weather is expected.More >>
Authorities in Lincoln County have confirmed that a woman died Sunday after being hit by a tree. The incident occurred on Rambo Rd. sometime after 3 p.m. Officials say she died on the scene.More >>
Authorities in Lincoln County have confirmed that a woman died Sunday after being hit by a tree. The incident occurred on Rambo Rd. sometime after 3 p.m. Officials say she died on the scene.More >>
A two-vehicle crash Saturday claimed two lives. Don Grissom Kimbrough, 63, of Tuscumbia, was killed when the 2015 Volkswagen he was driving collided with a 2003 Chevrolet driven by Philip Lee Pounders, 62, also of Tuscumbia.More >>
A two-vehicle crash Saturday claimed two lives. Don Grissom Kimbrough, 63, of Tuscumbia, was killed when the 2015 Volkswagen he was driving collided with a 2003 Chevrolet driven by Philip Lee Pounders, 62, also of Tuscumbia.More >>
A Decatur man is in jail after a domestic dispute turned violent. On Saturday police were called to the scene of a shooting on Courtney Dr. in SW Decatur. Officers arrived to find Latiska Wilson and her son, Norris Kendell Jones Jr., both suffering from a single gunshot wound.More >>
A Decatur man is in jail after a domestic dispute turned violent. On Saturday police were called to the scene of a shooting on Courtney Dr. in SW Decatur. Officers arrived to find Latiska Wilson and her son, Norris Kendell Jones Jr., both suffering from a single gunshot wound.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.More >>
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.More >>