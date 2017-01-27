Bob Jones student discusses U.S. Senate Page Program

UPDATE: Bob Jones Junior Ryan Williams is back at Bob Jones High School after several months spent serving in the U.S. Senate Page Program. Watch the video above to hear about his experiences in Washington ranging from meeting President Barack Obama to attending Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Patriotic pride filled Bob Jones High School on Jan. 27 as Loren Springer’s government class tuned into a livestream of Ryan Williams, a senior at Bob Jones, as he delivered a speech in front of senators at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. this morning.

Williams has been participating in the U.S. Senate Page Program since September. The page class recently held a competition for who would give speeches at the ceremony to the senators, staff and parents.

Williams was one of two students selected. He spoke eloquently about his time in the program, the lessons he has learned from his fellow classmates, and his hometown of Madison, Alabama.

His family says he is a political junkie and has been in his element with the experiences he’s had in the program. Among those experience is meeting former President Barack Obama, appearances on both FOX and CNN, and attending the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

