3 Marshall County students suspended over alleged urine in teacher's drink

3 Marshall County students suspended over alleged urine in teacher's drink

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Three students in Marshall County are now suspended, and school officials are investigating allegations that they urinated in a substitute teacher's drinking cup.

School officials are not only conducting their investigation, but they say law enforcement is also looking at possible criminal violations.

The incident happened at Brindlee Mountain High School. Superintendent Cindy Wigley said she was notified Thursday afternoon by the school's assistant principal.

Wigley said two female students and a male student were suspended and their parents notified to come get them.

Wigley said they were able to find out early enough and the teacher did not drink from the cup.

She said the investigation is still early, but they will take appropriate action once all the facts are in.

Elisa Scheuplein, who lives nearby, said she has grandchildren in the system and knows the teacher.

“I think it's very uncalled for. I'm disappointed in the children these days and time. No respect,” said Scheuplein.

