Bobby's Bama: Local artist exhibition

A new art exhibit at the Alabama Center for the Arts features a local name familiar to fellow artists and students alike.

”Around the Bend” is the title of a new exhibition of drawings and paintings by Robert Cox. The display will be available to the public through Feb. 23. There will be a reception with a discussion by Cox on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Cox grew up in Athens and now lives in Decatur. And he’s not only an artist, but a teacher.

There are drawings and painting with a very diverse array of technique and various media. Alabama Center For the Arts Director Jennifer Bunnell said this show represents 25 years of his art with 50 pieces on display."

She said his work is inspired by the southeastern landscape.

"Robert is very influenced and inspired by nature. His works feature memories from the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, Bankhead Forrest, from any open, public lands where he has hiked or traveled,” said Bunnell.

While this artist is obviously focusing on nature, you can also gain a new perspective - his perspective - on light and shadow.

"You can stop and look at it from afar and just feel like you are in these mountains, taking a walk. Enjoying the nature and as it's becoming dusk. The colors are beautiful but they're muted,” Bunnell said.

Some of the works date back a quarter of a century. Bunnell said some of these images have “evolved over the years."

Cox is quoted as saying, "Humans still seem to struggle with our relationship with nature, perhaps now more than ever.”

