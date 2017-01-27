Final days of Madison Square Mall

Huntsville's own "super mall" is on its final days. On Wednesday, members of the local media were invited to attend a final viewing of the interior of Madison Square Mall.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for RCP Companies, which is the group that owns Madison Square Mall, confirmed they plan on starting demolition on Feb. 6.

Demolition could take around four months and construction for the new MidCity development could begin shortly after.

Madison Square Mall has been a Huntsville staple since August 1984.

