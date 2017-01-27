Suspect detained in cutting in NW Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Suspect detained in cutting in NW Huntsville

Huntsville police investigate a cutting on Timberlane Avenue. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville police investigate a cutting on Timberlane Avenue. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police say one person is in custody for questioning in relation to a cutting on Timberlane Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police say the victim had minor injuries.

No other details were available. The investigation is ongoing.

