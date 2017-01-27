TRAFFIC: Overturned 18-wheeler cleared from Decatur highway

An 18-wheeler overturned at the south end of the the south end of the Tennessee River Bridge in Decatur. (Source: WAFF)

Decatur police say an overturned tractor trailer is cleared from the intersection of Highway 20/72 and Highway 31 North.

This was at the south end of the Tennessee River Bridge north bound lanes. Traffic is now cleared.

There are no serious injuries reported.

