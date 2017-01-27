Suspect in Huntsville's Boswell Drive shooting arrested

Dozens of dresses will be sent to needy girls in Haiti on Thursday morning.More >>
If you want to keep up with 12-year-old Julia Fleming, you'd better have your running shoes on.More >>
Chris Lewis has big plans for Drake State Community and Technical College.More >>
Rep. Ed Henry will no longer pursue the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
One of Huntsville's most iconic buildings will undergo a makeover. And you’re invited to take a piece of its historic mosaic.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
