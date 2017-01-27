Suspect in Huntsville's Boswell Drive shooting arrested

Huntsville police confirm the man wanted in the shooting on Boswell Drive from Jan. 27 is in custody.

Adrian Washington, 23, was arrested Tuesday night.

He is charged on a warrant for first-degree assault and a new charge of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Police believe Washington shot someone in the head on Jan. 27. The victim is expected to recover.

Police said at the time that the suspect vehicle is possibly a blue Ford Explorer.

Police say this was unrelated to the shooting near Cotton Row that same day.

