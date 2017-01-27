Huntsville police investigating shooting near Cotton Row

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Cotton Row Northwest at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators tell us one man was shot shot and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators say the suspect is on the run. He is described as a black male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds and was wearing a black or dark blue sweater with a black toboggan.

Police say this was not related to the shooting on Boswell Drive.

