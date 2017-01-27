VIDEO: Man arrested after shots fired at Limestone County gas station

Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Sunday, bringing with them heavy rains and winds.More >>
Scattered rain showers will linger this evening, especially east of I-65. There’s also a cold front still to our west that will move through the Valley with time overnight. Another round of heavier showers may develop along that front, but no severe weather is expected.More >>
Authorities in Lincoln County have confirmed that a woman died Sunday after being hit by a tree. The incident occurred on Rambo Rd. sometime after 3 p.m. Officials say she died on the scene.More >>
A two-vehicle crash Saturday claimed two lives. Don Grissom Kimbrough, 63, of Tuscumbia, was killed when the 2015 Volkswagen he was driving collided with a 2003 Chevrolet driven by Philip Lee Pounders, 62, also of Tuscumbia.More >>
A Decatur man is in jail after a domestic dispute turned violent. On Saturday police were called to the scene of a shooting on Courtney Dr. in SW Decatur. Officers arrived to find Latiska Wilson and her son, Norris Kendell Jones Jr., both suffering from a single gunshot wound.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
An 18-wheeler was involved in a fatal wreck Sunday afternoon on Interstate 59 in Roebuck at the 4th Ave. South exit.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
