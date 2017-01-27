VIDEO: Man arrested after shots fired at Limestone County gas station

A man opened fire during a verbal altercation at a gas station Friday morning, but the bullets did not hit anyone.

It happened at the Fuel City Heritage Food Mart at the intersection of Thach Road and Mooresville Road just before 11 a.m.

Limestone County deputies say two men got into an argument when one of them reached into his pocket and pulled out something metallic. Investigators do not know what that item was.

Investigators say one of the man then pulled out a gun and fired two shots with at least one of those shots going into a car. The first man did receive cuts from the shattered glass of the gun shot that went into the car.

Deputies said both men left the scene in separate vehicles and both called 911 separately. Investigators say the shooter returned to the scene to talk to investigators and told deputies he threw the gun out of the window into nearby field in panic after the shooting.

The other man talked to a different investigator at another location.

Deputies arrested the alleged shooter. He was identified as Brandon Julian Dement, 37. of Athens. He is charged with reckless endangerment and firearms license required.

Dement was later released on a $1,750 bond, according to the sheriff's office.

