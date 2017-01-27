VIDEO: Man arrested after shots fired at Limestone County gas st - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

VIDEO: Man arrested after shots fired at Limestone County gas station

Limestone County Sheriff's Deputies respond to shooting. Limestone County Sheriff's Deputies respond to shooting.
Brandon Dement (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office) Brandon Dement (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A man opened fire during a verbal altercation at a gas station Friday morning, but the bullets did not hit anyone.

It happened at the Fuel City Heritage Food Mart at the intersection of Thach Road and Mooresville Road just before 11 a.m.

Limestone County deputies say two men got into an argument when one of them reached into his pocket and pulled out something metallic. Investigators do not know what that item was.

Investigators say one of the man then pulled out a gun and fired two shots with at least one of those shots going into a car. The first man did receive cuts from the shattered glass of the gun shot that went into the car.

Deputies said both men left the scene in separate vehicles and both called 911 separately. Investigators say the shooter returned to the scene to talk to investigators and told deputies he threw the gun out of the window into nearby field in panic after the shooting.

The other man talked to a different investigator at another location.

Deputies arrested the alleged shooter. He was identified as Brandon Julian Dement, 37. of Athens. He is charged with reckless endangerment and firearms license required.

Dement was later released on a $1,750 bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: April 30th severe weather event

    SLIDESHOW: April 30th severe weather event

    Sunday, April 30 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-05-01 01:21:15 GMT

    Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Sunday, bringing with them heavy rains and winds. 

    More >>

    Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Sunday, bringing with them heavy rains and winds. 

    More >>

  • David: Lingering showers tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow

    David: Lingering showers tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow

    Sunday, April 30 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-05-01 00:12:05 GMT
    (Source: WAFF)(Source: WAFF)

    Scattered rain showers will linger this evening, especially east of I-65. There’s also a cold front still to our west that will move through the Valley with time overnight. Another round of heavier showers may develop along that front, but no severe weather is expected. 

    More >>

    Scattered rain showers will linger this evening, especially east of I-65. There’s also a cold front still to our west that will move through the Valley with time overnight. Another round of heavier showers may develop along that front, but no severe weather is expected. 

    More >>

  • Woman dies after being hit by falling tree during storm

    Woman dies after being hit by falling tree during storm

    Sunday, April 30 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-04-30 22:10:44 GMT

    Authorities in Lincoln County have confirmed that a woman died Sunday after being hit by a tree.  The incident occurred on Rambo Rd. sometime after 3 p.m.  Officials say she died on the scene.  

    More >>

    Authorities in Lincoln County have confirmed that a woman died Sunday after being hit by a tree.  The incident occurred on Rambo Rd. sometime after 3 p.m.  Officials say she died on the scene.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly