First beer sold in Hartselle after voters decide to go wet

The first beer sold legally in Hartselle was sold to Chris Orr on Friday morning.

The decisive choice by voters to go wet in November 2016 comes after past voters rejected legal alcohol sales four times.

Jeff Johnson, chairman for Families for a Safe Hartselle said the anti-alcohol side can file a petition in two years to try and get a referendum on the ballot asking to reverse the result. He said they may consider trying it.

The political action committee campaigned against going wet since the first time the wet/dry referendum made it onto the ballot in 2002. Johnson said the concern now is for the people who may be affected by the accessibility of alcohol.

Johnson said he wants the city and business leaders who are eager to gain the resources to know selling alcohol will also provide resources for those who suffer from alcoholism.

