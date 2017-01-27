New trial date set for man accused of shooting daughter's boyfriend

A Madison County man will go to trial in September for shooting his daughter's boyfriend after finding him in her bedroom at 3:00 a.m.

Thursday, a judge declared a mistrial when the jury could not reach a verdict in the case against Fitzgerald McQueen. He faces an assault charge.

The shooting happened inside the family's home in Harvest in 2015. During McQueen's first trial, the defendant told jurors he "had to shoot" Jaizon Edwards. Prosecutors say Edwards was unarmed and hiding in a closet.

Prosecutor Tim Gann remarked this is the first case of it's kind in Madison County. "“We see this scenario play out constantly in Madison County. And it’s usually taken care of with a phone call to the parents. In this case, there was an extreme act done. That we feel was unjustified and that’s why we brought the case. This is not an unusual circumstance that plays out when you have teenagers. This is not the first time this has happened. But it is the first time the dad has shot the boyfriend.”

Following Thursday's mistrial, both sides admitted they were not surprised by the outcome. “I’m not necessarily surprised. This was a very difficult case. Anytime you deal with the issue of self defense, it is a very complicated part of the law. And in this case, the facts are even more complicated because you had a very emotional issue of the dynamic of the family and the circumstances under which this case came about,” said Gann.

Defense attorney Bruce Gardner said he hopes they can reach an agreement before the next trial date. "Generally retrials don’t go particularly well for either side. So, it will get set for trial, but perhaps there may be along the way hopefully some way we can resolve this shy of that."

The new trial date is September 25.

