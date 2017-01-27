New trial date set for man accused of shooting daughter's boyfriend

A line of strong-to-severe storms will track into the Valley from the west Sunday afternoon.More >>
A two-vehicle crash Saturday claimed two lives. Don Grissom Kimbrough, 63, of Tuscumbia, was killed when the 2015 Volkswagen he was driving collided with a 2003 Chevrolet driven by Philip Lee Pounders, 62, also of Tuscumbia.
A Decatur man is in jail after a domestic dispute turned violent. On Saturday police were called to the scene of a shooting on Courtney Dr. in SW Decatur. Officers arrived to find Latiska Wilson and her son, Norris Kendell Jones Jr., both suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Congressman Robert Aderholt, who represents Alabama's 4th District (see map), has announced he will not seek the senate seat currently held by Luther Strange.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department arrested a convicted sex offender on Friday.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It's all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.
