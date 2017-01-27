Morning Headlines: Huntsville City Council moves two major development project forward

Huntsville City Council moves two major development project forward

The city of Huntsville is moving forward with two major redevelopment projects. The city council took a major step at its meeting Thursday night in pushing one in the city's west corridor forward, and took the first step toward getting one in the south corridor off the ground.

In Trump's White House, a day of confusion and change

A meeting with a senator vanished from the White House schedule. A ceremonial executive order signing abruptly canceled. A dramatic walk-back from the press secretary on how a signature campaign promise will be funded.

A few flurries possible this weekend

A cold start with lingering clouds but overall, a quiet Friday morning. Sunshine returns by afternoon, but it will stay cool today, with highs only in the middle 40s. It could also be a touch breezy at times with northwest winds around 10 mph. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset and we’ll bottom out in the upper 20s on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48