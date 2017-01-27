Kitchen Cops: Two low performers - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops: Two low performers

(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

FloBama in Florence is a back-to-back Kitchen Cops Low Performer after earning an 84 for their re-inspection, the same score the Lauderdale County Health Department gave them for their previous inspection.

The inspector reports finding barbecue meat without date marks to indicate when it was made and when it would expire. Raw hamburger on a prep table was reportedly six degrees over the temperature required to prevent bacterial growth in cold-holding food, and sinks in the kitchen and in the restrooms did not have hot water.

Shinsegae Oriental Restaurant in Huntsville also scored an 84. The Madison County Health Department reports they were not sanitizing utensils and pans properly

The deli at the Walmart in Muscle Shoals is this week's lone Kitchen Cops High Performer. Their staff kept it clean, earning a 99.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

