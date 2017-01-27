Huntsville City Council moves two major development project forward

The city of Huntsville is moving forward with two major redevelopment projects. The city council took a major step at its meeting Thursday night in pushing one in the city's west corridor forward, and took the first step toward getting one in the south corridor off the ground.

The city council unanimously approved the annexation of property on South Memorial Parkway at Bob Wallace Avenue, across from Whole Foods. The council then agreed to enter into a ground lease with the property owner, Arora Properties, LLC.

City officials said there will be three restaurants, all new to the area ,with and additional 30,000 square feet for retail. A 200-space, no-charge, city-owned parking garage is planned. The agreement stipulates the city will pay no more than $3 million for the garage, with Arora funding the remainder.

The city council also agreed to pay Reed Contracting Services, Inc $2,058,225 for the demolition work for the $350-million dollar mixed-use MidCity Huntsville project. Demolition of Madison Square Mall is set to start February 6th.

Mayor Tommy Battle said the projects will breathe new life into the city's west and south corridors.

"Projects that we've been working on for six years.You come so far, hit a stumbling block, come so far, hit a stumbling block. But we just kept working at them, and finally were able to bring a piece of property into the city that had been a tax island forever. And now it's become part of the city. It's going to have a two year payback on our investment in it," Battle said.

With the Arora project, the city projects revenue from property, sales and construction taxes and fees with bring back six times the investment within ten years.

The council also agreed to pay Urban Design Associates, Ltd. $175,000 to prepare an update for the Downtown Huntsville Master Plan.

A resolution was also passed giving Mayor Battle authorization to enter into an agreement between the city and Chapman Sisson Architects for services for the Merrimack Soccer Complex expansion.

