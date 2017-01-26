Tuscumbia police searching for armed robbery suspects

Tuscumbia police say these men robbed Waffle House on Highway 43. (Source: Shoals Area Crime Stoppers)

Tuscumbia police say these men robbed Waffle House on Highway 43. (Source: Shoals Area Crime Stoppers)

Tuscumbia police are trying to identify two armed robbers who were caught on camera.

The robbery was at Waffle House on Highway 43 on Tuesday night.

Investigators said two armed men stormed into the restaurant and demanded money from the clerk. They got the money and ran out.

Anyone who recognizes either of these men is asked to contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685 or text a tip to 274637.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrests.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48