Tuscumbia police searching for armed robbery suspects - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Tuscumbia police searching for armed robbery suspects

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Connect
Tuscumbia police say these men robbed Waffle House on Highway 43. (Source: Shoals Area Crime Stoppers) Tuscumbia police say these men robbed Waffle House on Highway 43. (Source: Shoals Area Crime Stoppers)
Tuscumbia police say these men robbed Waffle House on Highway 43. (Source: Shoals Area Crime Stoppers) Tuscumbia police say these men robbed Waffle House on Highway 43. (Source: Shoals Area Crime Stoppers)
TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) -

Tuscumbia police are trying to identify two armed robbers who were caught on camera.

The robbery was at Waffle House on Highway 43 on Tuesday night.

Investigators said two armed men stormed into the restaurant and demanded money from the clerk. They got the money and ran out.

Anyone who recognizes either of these men is asked to contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685 or text a tip to 274637.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrests.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Sunday, April 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-04-30 04:31:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly