Man arrested in Athens gas station robbery

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Jonathan Norman (Source: Athens Police Department) Jonathan Norman (Source: Athens Police Department)
ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -

Athens police arrested a suspect shortly after a gas station was robbed Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a robbery call at the Liberty gas station at the corner of Hines Street and Market Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Two workers from Limestone County Department of Human Resources gave responding officers information about the suspect's description and where he ran.

Withing 30 minutes, officers recovered the pistol used, the suspect's clothing and the money stolen.

Officers found the suspect in the woods within an hour.

Jonathan Dangelo Norman, 21, of Athens was questioned then arrested. He is charged with first-degree robbery.

"I want to thank the workers from DHR and other witnesses for their help this afternoon," Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said in a press release.

