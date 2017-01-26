Robby Parker named superintendent of Madison City Schools

It will be a quiet night with a south wind at 5-10 mph. Morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s under a few clouds.More >>
A Decatur man is in jail after a domestic dispute turned violent. On Saturday police were called to the scene of a shooting on Courtney Dr. in SW Decatur. Officers arrived to find Latiska Wilson and her son, Norris Kendell Jones Jr., both suffering from a single gunshot wound.More >>
Congressman Robert Aderholt, who represents Alabama's 4th District (see map), has announced he will not seek the senate seat currently held by Luther Strange.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department arrested a convicted sex offender on Friday.More >>
It's like the perfect storm: One North Alabama real estate broker says so many little things need to be ordered just right for a housing market to be as good as it is right now.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Arkansas authorities have found the body they believe is the missing 9-year-old boy in Polk County. The body, believed to be 9-year-old Reilly James Scarbrough was found in a heavily wooded area west of Hatfield, AR just before noon, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff says the body was found with the help of Brian Bliss Travis. Travis was being held at Polk County Detention Center on unrelated charges. The sheriff anticipates he will be ...More >>
