Robby Parker named superintendent of Madison City Schools

Madison City Schools has named Robby Parker as its new superintendent.

Parker was first hired at Bob Jones High School in 1989. He served as principal at Discovery Middle School from 2002 until 2005, and then at Bob Jones High School from 2005 until 2015.

Parker has been assistant superintendent from 2015 until now.

