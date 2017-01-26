Guntersville merchants seek expanded hours for entertainment dis - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Guntersville merchants seek expanded hours for entertainment district

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Merchants in downtown Guntersville are seeking an extension of hours inside the entertainment district.

Merchants say the entertainment district has been a success, so they just want to make it even better.

The city of Guntersville has had a downtown entertainment district for more than three years. Now some downtown merchants would like to extend the hours a bit.

The hours are currently 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Merchants are proposing the times be from noon until 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Chad Moseley with the downtown merchants said that would help provide some consistency so visitors would better know the hours. He also believes it would enhance everything good about downtown Guntersville.

“I think it's turned out great. I think one of the best parts about it are the Mountain Valley Arts Council does a series in the park here in the fall, and it's just a great atmosphere," Mosley said. "We love the park down there and we like having bands down there and the music. It's fun. It makes it a little more happening downtown."

The city council is expected to have a public discussion before a possible vote when they meet again on Feb. 6.

