Study says glossy surfaces, electronics can be skin cancer risk

What do your electronic devices and the need for sun protection have in common? You may want to reflect on that.

A new study shines some light on objects we carry each and every day that may be bouncing light proven to increase the risk of skin cancer.

When the sun is shining outside, the last place Dana Humphrey wants to be is working inside. She loves to pack up her computer and smartphone and head out to soak up some rays.

"So I like to spend as much time as possible outdoors,” Humphrey said.

But the results of this new study, which measured the amount of light reflected off some electronics in the sun has Humphrey rethinking her work day.

“It’s a big wake up call,” she said.

Dermatologist Dr. Barrett Zlotoff and his researchers hoked up sensors to a mannequin head then measured the amount of ultraviolet light that bounced off smartphones, tablets and laptops placed on a music stand.

“When we found out the results, we were actually surprised that it was pretty significant,” Zlotoff said.

They found that over an hour's time in the sun, a tablet reflected 85 percent more light than the normal background of a grass field. A laptop reflected 75 percent. A smartphone reflected 35 percent.

“We don't often think about the environmental things that are reflecting light that might be increasing the amount of ultra violet light which is the kind of light that causes skin cancer and causes skin aging,” said Zlotoff.

They found that the glossier the surface was, the more light was reflected. It's just like those crazy scenes in movies mocking how people used to use tin foil to get better tans.

But Zlotoff said it's important to note that it's exposure over time that is the concern.

“I don't think that's significant enough to be a problem with one exposure. I think the big issue is you're using these devices all the time for years and years, and it just is another source of ultraviolet light that could be contributing to your overall exposure,” Zlotoff said.

An easy way to protect yourself is to wear sunglasses and sunblock at least 30 SPF all year.

Humphrey said skin cancer runs in her family. Now this study has given her more to consider.

“It’s definitely something that I'm going to start thinking about more seriously,” said Humphrey.

Electronics aren't the only reflective surface. Zlotoff said anything glossy, even a magazine, can be a culprit. So can snow, sand and water. The more matte a surface was, the less sun reflected from it.

