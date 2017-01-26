Arab woman in critical condition after neighbor pulls her from m - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Arab woman in critical condition after neighbor pulls her from mobile home fire

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
The resident of this mobile home was pulled to safety during an overnight fire, although she suffered severe burns. (Source: WAFF) The resident of this mobile home was pulled to safety during an overnight fire, although she suffered severe burns. (Source: WAFF)
ARAB, AL (WAFF) -

A woman is fighting for her life after an overnight mobile home fire in Arab. A neighbor is being credited with going into that burning home and pulling her to safety.

On Thursday, Daniel Forsythe said he's still nervous from what all happened Wednesday night. But he said he chose to go into a burning building because he hopes someone else would do the same for him.

He said he can't get the images of his neighbor, Sheila Bullard, out of his head.

"She's really burnt. I've never seen anybody that burnt,” said Forsythe.

It was a normal Wednesday night until Bullard called him to say her home was on fire and she was inside.

"I got a phone call about 10:30, her wanting me to come over, screaming hollering, wanting me to come over," said Forsythe.

But when he got to the burning mobile home, all he could see was smoke and fire.

"I thought once or twice I'm going to have to leave her. I said, no I can't leave her. I've got to get her out," he said.

So he went in, and in again.

"Finally felt her. I had to go back outside for a minute to get some breath. I went back in and just started pulling her out," said Forsythe.

It took all he had, but Forsythe said he was able to get her outside, and then neighbors helped until an ambulance arrived.

Arab fire crews responded a short time later and got the fire out.

"She would fall asleep smoking cigarettes in the past, and that appears to be what potentially what caused the fire this time," said Arab Fire Chief Ricky Phillips.

Bullard was taken to the hospital with more than 60 percent of her body burned. She is listed in critical condition at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham. Her neighbor hopes she makes it.

"I know she couldn't breathe in there. I mean it singed my hair," Forsythe said.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

