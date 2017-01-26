Huntsville man gets almost 4 years for tax refund fraud

On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced a Huntsville man to prison for a scheme to have more than $600,000 in fraudulent federal and Washington, D.C., tax refund checks deposited into his bank accounts.

U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon sentenced Martin Tyronne Woods, 36, to three years and 10 months in prison on one count of theft of government property. He already is in custody.

Woods pleaded guilty in October.

Prosecutors say Woods, and others who are not named in the court documents, submitted fraudulent federal and District of Columbia tax refund checks for deposit into Woods’ bank accounts from September 2012 through April 2013 in Madison County. Many of the refunds were in the names of deceased individuals, according to the government’s sentencing memorandum.

“Tax fraud and attempted tax fraud are an increasingly serious problem and criminals are becoming more skillful at committing this type of crime,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is fortunate to work with law enforcement partners who are adept at identifying and investigating such fraud, and we will continue to prosecute criminals who steal from the government and the taxpayers.”

“Every taxpayer is affected by refund fraud when tax dollars are stolen from the government,” said IRS Special Agent in Charge Veronica Hyman-Pillot. “Martin Woods learned the hard way that participating in refund schemes and stealing taxpayer funds will result in punishment.”

The IRS and FBI investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell E. Penfield prosecuted.

