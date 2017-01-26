HCS superintendent finalist feedback

The Huntsville Board of Education has completed interviews with each of the five finalists for the new superintendent. A list of the candidates, background information, videos of the interviews, and a feedback form can be found at this link.

The feedback form will be open until the end of the day on Jan. 26. ETV will rebroadcast all of the candidate interviews throughout the day and evening on Jan. 24 through Jan. 26. The broadcast schedule can be found here.

The board will hold a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 to select a possible finalist for superintendent. This will be broadcast live on ETV (Comcast channel 17, WOW channel 3), and streamed live on the HCS website.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48