Bed bug infestation shuts down Florence fire station

Florence officials tell us that a situation with bed bug infestation at Fire Station #2 on Florence Boulevard has occurred.

A fireman earlier in the week had bug bites on his body so he went to a doctor and found out that they were from bed bugs. The Florence Fire Department have instituted pest control measures that will require them to shut down Station #2 for approximately four weeks.

They have determined the cause of the infestation and are taking preventative measures to be sure that it does not occur at any other fire department facility.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt said they are well prepared to handle this situation. They have a contingency plan in place now and assures citizens that the department will continue providing full coverage to all areas served by Fire Station 2.

With Florence Fire Station 2 closing Thursday, some people in the community want to know how that will affect emergency response.

"I've had them have to come three times," Mary Perryman said about fire crews.

She lives in the area where firemen from Station 2 respond to and she's a little nervous what will happen if she might have to call 911 again.

"They don't want to sleep with the bed bugs and I don't blame them for that, but I feel like they should have some way that they could have someone there all the time to answer to answer a call if it came in," Perryman said.

Florence city officials want to reassure everyone the pest infestation won't bug how the operations runs.

"We will cover, we will be on our response time as if the station was open itself," said city spokesman Phil Stevenson.

The nine firemen will shift to fire stations 5 and 4.

"So that they can respond to that area so the area will still be covered," said Florence Fire Chief Jeffrey Perkins.

Perkins said the bug problem is isolated to the building no other stations or fire trucks and everyone will get new mattresses.

"Which we were going to be doing that anyway for all of the stations. It just so happens that this has occurred. We will not only be replacing the mattresses. We are going to completely replace the bedding itself for that particular station," Perkins said.

He said although this was unfortunate it’s a learning experience for all.

"It being the first we will know what measures to take if it were to occur again," he said.

Perkins said they already budgeted about $12,000 for the new mattresses for the year, so the only extra cost will be the pest control treatment, which will come from the city’s general fund.

