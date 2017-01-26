Jambalaya Recipe

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup diced onions

¼ cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup sliced Oscar Mayer® or other low-fat turkey sausage (optional)

½ cup sliced mushrooms

¼ cup diced yellow squash

¼ cup diced zucchini

¼ cup black-eyed peas

¼ cup whole kernel corn

¼ cup lima beans

½ cup canned whole red kidney beans

4 cups defatted chicken stock, unsalted

½ cup tomato sauce, no salt added

2 cups long grain converted rice, uncooked

salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic and sausage and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add all other vegetables and continue to cook 5 minutes. Pour in stock and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil then stir in rice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover pot with a tight lid. Do not stir. Bake in oven for 1 hour or until rice is fluffy and dry. Remove from the oven and allow to sit, covered, 15–20 minutes prior to serving. Serve with a salad.