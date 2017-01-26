Jambalaya Recipe - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jambalaya Recipe

(WAFF) -

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup diced onions

¼ cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup sliced Oscar Mayer® or other low-fat turkey sausage (optional)

½ cup sliced mushrooms

¼ cup diced yellow squash

¼ cup diced zucchini

¼ cup black-eyed peas

¼ cup whole kernel corn

¼ cup lima beans

½ cup canned whole red kidney beans

4 cups defatted chicken stock, unsalted

½ cup tomato sauce, no salt added

2 cups long grain converted rice, uncooked

salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic and sausage and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add all other vegetables and continue to cook 5 minutes. Pour in stock and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil then stir in rice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover pot with a tight lid. Do not stir. Bake in oven for 1 hour or until rice is fluffy and dry. Remove from the oven and allow to sit, covered, 15–20 minutes prior to serving. Serve with a salad.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-04-25 18:44:10 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-04-25 19:49:50 GMT

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    More >>

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly