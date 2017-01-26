Morning Headlines: Deliberations to continue in case of former Madison teacher accused of shooting daughter's boyfriend

Congressman Robert Aderholt, who represents Alabama's 4th District (see map), has announced he will not seek the senate seat currently held by Luther Strange.More >>
Congressman Robert Aderholt, who represents Alabama's 4th District (see map), has announced he will not seek the senate seat currently held by Luther Strange.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department arrested a convicted sex offender on Friday.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department arrested a convicted sex offender on Friday.More >>
It's like the perfect storm: One North Alabama real estate broker says so many little things need to be ordered just right for a housing market to be as good as it is right now.More >>
It's like the perfect storm: One North Alabama real estate broker says so many little things need to be ordered just right for a housing market to be as good as it is right now.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says he needs to correct the state of the state. He announced his candidacy for the 2018 governor's race.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says he needs to correct the state of the state. He announced his candidacy for the 2018 governor's race.More >>
The stables on Redstone Arsenal have been there for more than 30 years, but now, horse owners have been given just a few weeks to find a new location to board their horse.More >>
The stables on Redstone Arsenal have been there for more than 30 years, but now, horse owners have been given just a few weeks to find a new location to board their horse.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.More >>
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.More >>
Just a few months ago, Nikki Wright thought she knew her family.More >>
Just a few months ago, Nikki Wright thought she knew her family.More >>