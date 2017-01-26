Morning Headlines: Deliberations to continue in case of former Madison teacher accused of shooting daughter's boyfriend

Deliberations to continue in case of former Madison teacher accused of shooting daughter's boyfriend

Deliberations will resume on Thursday in the case against a former Madison teacher accused of shooting his teenage daughter's boyfriend. Prosecutors say 50-year-old Fitzgerald McQueen caught the teenager in the closet of his daughter's bedroom at 3 a.m. and then shot the teen.

Madison Square Mall demolition agreement on Huntsville City Council agenda

The days of Madison Square Mall are numbered, but Huntsville’s City Council meeting on Thursday will offer more clarity on when those walls are coming down. According to the agenda, the council will vote on a resolution authorizing Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to “enter into an agreement between the City of Huntsville and the low bidder, Reed Contracting Services, for Mid-City Open Space Demolition and Grading.”

Colder, breezy for Thursday

The rain is gone but clouds will linger throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to climb much today, with highs in the upper 40s. A northwest breeze around 10-15 mph will make it feel more like the 30s all day. The breeze slackens tonight, with lows dropping to around the freezing mark.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48