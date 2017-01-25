Alabama immigrant groups respond to Trump's immigration policy

Responding to President Donald Trump's issuance of two executive orders concerning illegal immigration, activists and immigr ant activist groups in Alabama said Wednesday that they feel they are being used as scapegoats.

Members of several Hispanic and Latino advocacy groups in Alabama issued statements critical of the orders to begin construction of a border wall and penalties for sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigr ants by withholding federal funding. The orders also call to increase border patrol forces by 5,000 agents as well as for 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to carry out deportations.

The Alabama Coalition for Immigr ant Justice issued the following statement:

Although the news of Trump's new executive orders on immigration are not unexpected, they are both shocking and appalling. Boosting the numbers of border patrol agents and ICE officers in the already heavily militarized zone of the U.S.-Mexico border will send millions into panic as they face deportation from their homes and separation from their families. Stripping sanctuary cities of federal gr ant funding is a despicable move against the rights of cities and states to defend their residents. Furthermore, the spending of an estimated 40 billion taxpayer dollars to construct a wall to cut through land that was originally Native and Mexican in order to keep out people fleeing horrible violence and in need of asylum is about as un-American an idea as any of us can think of. The visual, psychological, and social implications of the wall will also weigh heavily on our immigr ants' hearts. "A wall says the following: You are not welcome. You are not valued. You are not appreciated. My status tells me I don't belong on this side of the wall. This wall will be an even bigger barrier between my two identities," says DACAmented student, Fernanda Herrera Vera. Alabama Coalition for Immigr ant Justice will do our part to resist Trump's dictator style leadership, and never give up fighting for our nation's immigr ants who truly make America great.

Huntsville resident Ailu Carter, who is an ACIJ volunteer, emigrated from Mexico to the U.S. with her family when she was 13 years old. She said she and others are frustrated that undocumented immigr ants are being blamed for our federal lawmakers' failure to address immigration reform.

"Immigr ants come over here to make a better life for themselves and their families. And along with that, contributing to the country. So building a wall and trying to push us away? We're contributing to America. We're making America great," Carter said.

Carter said immigr ants also want improved border security, but that a wall was not a effective way to achieve it. She said security needs to be part of comprehensive reform that helps immigr ants fill legitimate labor needs and gives them a path to citizenship.

