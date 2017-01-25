Higdon community questions lack of sidewalks following teen's traffic death

Members of the Higdon community are questioning why busy Alabama Highway 71 has no sidewalks or crosswalks. This comes after a 14-year-old was struck and killed while crossing the street after school Tuesday.

Friends and family of the victim told WAFF 48 that kids walk along the side of the highway or in the ditch next to it when they’re leaving school.

But District 1 County Commissioner Tim Guffey said adding sidewalks in that part of Jackson County isn’t as simple as some might think.

"We've been asked about it,” Guffey said. “The problem is that’s a state highway, not a county road, so there’s not a lot we can do on the county side.”

Guffey said there are ways the community can be proactive and make sure their voices are heard.

“Call Alabama Department of Transportation and let them know your feelings,” he said. “I'm going to call on them, but if the people feel like there’s an issue, that’s the people that need to call their legislators and let them know. I’m sure they'll do something to make it happen."

Guffey said he plans to bring the situation to the state’s attention and let them know what people in his district want.

“I can't make any promises that that's what they'll do, but at least I'll tell them what the peoples wishes are,” he said.

