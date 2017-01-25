Crime Stoppers: Credit card stolen at Best Buy

The "electronic eye" never blinks. As you'll clearly see in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, criminals are clearly wrong if they think no one is clearly seeing them commit a crime.

In fact, that electronic eye has 20/20 vision when it comes to catching crooks visually.

Police say this woman is seen leaving the Walmart in Hazel Green on Dec. 20 after using a stolen credit card. She couldn't have knowingly posed for a picture any better than these.

Police say it started at the Best Buy on University Drive when the victim left her card behind.

But as clear as the pictures are, get ready to fill your wallet. Even though the camera caught her image, we need your help for police to catch her physically. And these pictures are plenty clear enough to make this a slam dunk for anyone who happens to know this woman.

In fact, if you do, I'd hurry up and collect the reward money before she turns herself in. There's an up to a $1,000 reward on the line.

All you have to do is make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or you can text or e-mail those tips. To see how, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

