AL jail overcrowding means some inmates get out early

Joey Blasingame is getting what you may say is a "get out of jail free card" thanks to overcrowding.

The former used-car dealership owner is accused of selling cars that he didn't own and also not giving car titles to people he sold them to. A Lauderdale County judge released him on his original bail of $8,000 even though he was arrested twice, all because the jail was too full.

Director of Corrections Jason Butler said he notifies the judges at least once every other week, and sometimes every week, of overcrowding, but it’s not his decision on who gets to leave. He said its up to the judges and district attorney to make the decision on who gets out of jail. He alerts them to the number of inmates, which he said has been steady at more than 200 for years.

The jail officially has 203 beds, but they've been housing anywhere from 230 to 250.

Butler said the people who are let out early for overcrowding are not a threat to society. He said as the inmate population keeps increasing, they'll have to build a new jail, which is only in the discussion phase right now.

"It's an issue all over the state and it’s not going to get better. We are going to have to get more room and maybe some alternative punishments instead of incarceration,” Butler said.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said this is a frequent problem, and lately it's been happening about two to three times a week.

He said he'll recommend who should be let out of jail and submit it to the judges. The judges then have the final say.

The officials look at the jail sheet and choose people based on nonviolent charges crimes. They also look at the inmate's history and see if the person can be supervised in another way, such as moving to work release, put into community corrections program or having an ankle monitor.

Connolly said they address this on a case-by-case basis.

He gets notified every morning about the jail count, which fluctuates daily. But Connolly said the last six months have been getting worse.

"If I know that they have sat in there for a little while and gotten detoxed, I don't have any problem releasing a nonviolent offender if we have them under supervision of community correction where they might have to get random drug screens or get in some type of drug abuse program while they're waiting to go get their case resolved," Connolly said.

Connolly said the county needs a bigger jail.

He suggests a possible short-term solution would be to transform part of the work release center into a holding facility for inmates.

