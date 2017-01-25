AL jail overcrowding means some inmates get out early - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

AL jail overcrowding means some inmates get out early

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Joey Blasingame is getting what you may say is a "get out of jail free card" thanks to overcrowding.

The former used-car dealership owner is accused of selling cars that he didn't own and also not giving car titles to people he sold them to. A Lauderdale County judge released him on his original bail of $8,000 even though he was arrested twice, all because the jail was too full.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after he allegedly failed to provide vehicle titles to buyers

Director of Corrections Jason Butler said he notifies the judges at least once every other week, and sometimes every week, of overcrowding, but it’s not his decision on who gets to leave. He said its up to the judges and district attorney to make the decision on who gets out of jail. He alerts them to the number of inmates, which he said has been steady at more than 200 for years.

The jail officially has 203 beds, but they've been housing anywhere from 230 to 250.

Butler said the people who are let out early for overcrowding are not a threat to society. He said as the inmate population keeps increasing, they'll have to build a new jail, which is only in the discussion phase right now.

"It's an issue all over the state and it’s not going to get better. We are going to have to get more room and maybe some alternative punishments instead of incarceration,” Butler said.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said this is a frequent problem, and lately it's been happening about two to three times a week.

He said he'll recommend who should be let out of jail and submit it to the judges. The judges then have the final say.

The officials look at the jail sheet and choose people based on nonviolent charges crimes. They also look at the inmate's history and see if the person can be supervised in another way, such as moving to work release, put into community corrections program or having an ankle monitor.

Connolly said they address this on a case-by-case basis.

He gets notified every morning about the jail count, which fluctuates daily. But Connolly said the last six months have been getting worse.

"If I know that they have sat in there for a little while and gotten detoxed, I don't have any problem releasing a nonviolent offender if we have them under supervision of community correction where they might have to get random drug screens or get in some type of drug abuse program while they're waiting to go get their case resolved," Connolly said.

Connolly said the county needs a bigger jail.

He suggests a possible short-term solution would be to transform part of the work release center into a holding facility for inmates.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Who takes over Huntsville government if Battle wins governor's race?

    Who takes over Huntsville government if Battle wins governor's race?

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:35:11 GMT
    Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle (Source: WAFF file)Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle (Source: WAFF file)

    Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says he needs to correct the state of the state. He announced his candidacy for the 2018 governor's race.

    More >>

    Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says he needs to correct the state of the state. He announced his candidacy for the 2018 governor's race.

    More >>

  • Redstone Arsenal to close down horse stables

    Redstone Arsenal to close down horse stables

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:08:46 GMT
    Source: Garrison PAO Chris ColsterSource: Garrison PAO Chris Colster

    The stables on Redstone Arsenal have been there for more than 30 years, but now, horse owners have been given just a few weeks to find a new location to board their horse.

    More >>

    The stables on Redstone Arsenal have been there for more than 30 years, but now, horse owners have been given just a few weeks to find a new location to board their horse.

    More >>

  • Get weather prepared: Basic generator safety guidelines

    Get weather prepared: Basic generator safety guidelines

    Friday, April 28 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:31:55 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF
    With the threat of severe weather looming, it’s important to remember some basic generator safety guidelines. The Red Cross has a whole host of tips available on choosing and operating a generator.  Keep in mind the threat of carbon monoxide when using a generator. The Red Cross also provides safety guidelines to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.  Already have a generator? Regular maintenance is crucial to ensure it's operational when severe weather strikes.  ...More >>
    With the threat of severe weather looming, it’s important to remember some basic generator safety guidelines. The Red Cross has a whole host of tips available on choosing and operating a generator.  Keep in mind the threat of carbon monoxide when using a generator. The Red Cross also provides safety guidelines to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.  Already have a generator? Regular maintenance is crucial to ensure it's operational when severe weather strikes.  ...More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • GRAPHIC: Buncombe Co. man admits to killing, dismembering pregnant TV chef, husband

    GRAPHIC: Buncombe Co. man admits to killing, dismembering pregnant TV chef, husband

    Thursday, April 27 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-04-27 09:18:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-04-27 23:27:02 GMT
    Robert Jason Owens' 2015 mug shot (Source: BCSO)Robert Jason Owens' 2015 mug shot (Source: BCSO)

    The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.

    More >>

    The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly