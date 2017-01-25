Immigration status may be issue in Marshall County capital murde - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Immigration status may be issue in Marshall County capital murder case

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Sebastian Diego Sebastian (Source: WAFF) Sebastian Diego Sebastian (Source: WAFF)
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A Marshall County man charged with the murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old child will now have his case go before a grand jury.

A judge found probable cause in the preliminary hearing for Sebastian Diego Sebastian Wednesday afternoon. who is facing capital murder charges.

Sebastian’s immigration status is becoming an issue. Prosecutors said they needed to know if he's here illegally because that requires them to notify his country of origin because it's a capital murder case.

Testimony from detectives indicates he's here legally because he has a driver’s license and social security card. But his immigration status is in question because he's only been in the country 15 years, which means he was born in another country.

He's charged in the death of Jeannely Maria Gaspar Mateo.

READ MORE: North Alabama toddler dies after beating; suspect to be charged with capital murder

Detective John Thompson testified that Sebastian gave three different versions of what happened. According to Thompson, Sebastian said the child fell off a chair or counter, that he threw her on a bed, and that he threw her and she landed between two beds.

The unconscious child was taken to the hospital in late December but died Jan. 1.

District Attorney Steve Marshall said if it's determined he's here illegally and they have to notify his country of origin, it allows them to hire additional attorneys for him.

READ MORE: Toddler's murder suspect assaulted in Marshall County Jail, makes court appearance

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

