Public hearing set for proposed Marshall County landfill

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Marshall County Commission is looking for your input on a new landfill. It would be located on the same property as a controversial and now closed garbage landfill. It would be used for construction and debris.

In March, they'll hold a public meeting.

Residents who live in the area say they were glad when the original landfill shut down and are a little surprised someone would want to put any type of landfill there.

Built well above the ground, the old Bishop's Landfill on Pleasant Grove Cutoff Road remains dormant years after it was shut down. It's something nearby residents say they just can't forget.

"It was very unpopular. There was a smell around here in the air. It stunk miles around. It was just terrible," said Danny Bonds, who lives near the old landfill site.

But years after its closure, the Marshall County Commission approved a request on Wednesday to set a public hearing for the property to be used as a construction and debris landfill.

"This application here is for strictly a C and D, but of course before any action is taken there will be a public hearing," said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.

Some residents who live in the community say they'll be at that public hearing to oppose it. They also question if it's just construction and debris that would be brought there.

"I don't believe that. I don't believe that," said Dan Sorter, who lives near the old landfill site.

That hearing is set for March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse. Commissioners expect a large turnout.

    Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says he needs to correct the state of the state. He announced his candidacy for the 2018 governor's race.

    The stables on Redstone Arsenal have been there for more than 30 years, but now, horse owners have been given just a few weeks to find a new location to board their horse.

    With the threat of severe weather looming, it's important to remember some basic generator safety guidelines. The Red Cross has a whole host of tips available on choosing and operating a generator.  Keep in mind the threat of carbon monoxide when using a generator. The Red Cross also provides safety guidelines to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.  Already have a generator? Regular maintenance is crucial to ensure it's operational when severe weather strikes.
