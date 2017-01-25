Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funds major research project by - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funds major research project by HudsonAlpha, partners

By Amanda Jarrett, Producer
Source: Donald Danforth Plant Science Center Source: Donald Danforth Plant Science Center
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation awarded $6.1 million to the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center for a project with Huntsville's HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

The money will be used to advance breeding technologies for sorghum, a vital plant for smallholder farmers in Africa. Smallholder farmers tend to small crops of land for food and income.

HudsonAlpha faculty investigator, Jeremy Schmutz, says:

"It's a pleasure to work with the Danforth Center on such an important project with potential for worldwide impact. We look forward to applying our plant genome sequencing and analysis tools to optimize sorghum, a critical crop for socioeconomic stability and food security for people living in sub-Saharan Africa."

Sorghum, a member of the grass family, is grown all over the world. The plant's resilience to drought and heat stress makes it a key crop in the harsh sub-Saharan environment. Scientists hope to improve those traits and give smallholder farmers more crop security.

Sorghum is also considered a leading bioenergy feedstock in the U.S.

