23 overnight burglaries under investigation in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Limestone County sheriff’s deputies are investigating about 23 burglaries that occurred overnight.

Deputies say these burglaries occurred in the East Limestone community between Denbo Circle and McLemore Circle off East Limestone Road. They were between 1:30 and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Two of the reported burglaries were at residences. The others were vehicles, most, if not all, of which were unlocked, according to officials.

Investigators have obtained video footage of three suspects checking vehicle doors and rummaging through one vehicle that was unlocked. The suspects appear to be young white males.

Anyone with any information that could be useful in this investigation is asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

