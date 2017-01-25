Spokesman: Madison Square Mall demolition to start Feb. 6 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Spokesman: Madison Square Mall demolition to start Feb. 6

MidCity Development (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The days of Madison Square Mall are numbered, but Huntsville’s City Council meeting on Thursday will offer more clarity on when those walls are coming down.

According to the agenda, the council will vote on a resolution authorizing Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to “enter into an agreement between the City of Huntsville and the low bidder, Reed Contracting Services, for Mid-City Open Space Demolition and Grading.” Huntsville city leaders confirm bids on the project were opened Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for RCP Companies, which is the group that owns Madison Square Mall, confirmed they plan on starting demolition on Feb. 6.

We've learned demolition is expected to take around four months, which means by this summer that area will look completely different from how it looks now.

The city is involved in the demolition of the Sears and JC Penney structures, which is connected to the contract the city council is reviewing Thursday night.

We know Topgolf is coming to Midcity Huntsville, and the development company says stay tuned for more announcements.

“We took our time to do the planning, to do the research, to do the market studies, to deliver uses, concepts, and tenants that are voids in the market,” said Odie Fakhour of RCP Companies.

MidCity Huntsville is a mixed-use development that will replace the iconic mall. Earlier this month, WAFF 48 News first alerted you to Topgolf leaders announcing that they’ll open up a major entertainment and sports venue on the MidCity site. The entire MidCity Huntsville development will host restaurants, retail, residential, and office space.

Thursday’s city council agenda also includes a vote on another resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign the plan entitled “MidCity Subdivision Phase 1.” City leaders confirm that resolution is for the new plat for the lots and the roads on the 110-acre property.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

