5 charged in Morgan County meth lab bust; 3 juveniles inside home

Five people are were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after the Morgan County Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant on two residences in the 300 block of Wood Road in Hartselle on Tuesday, January 24.

Agents received information that methamphetamine was being manufactured on the property executed the search warrant and discovered meth making materials at the residence along with a partially burnt one pot meth lab.

Investigators say agents discovered lye, acid, coffee filters, tubing, lithium batteries, syringes, methamphetamine, and digital scales. Two children were also discovered to be living in the residence which had no power to it. The Morgan County DHR was called to the scene and placed the children in foster care.

Agents arrested Amber Thrasher, 36, and Tammy Palmer,53 at the home and arrested Billy Gene Schrimsher, 39, and Christopher Simmons, 32 on a traffic stop a few miles away from the home.

Agents charged Amber Thrasher and Billy Gene Schrimsher with unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drug endangerment of a child.

Christopher Simmons was charged with unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Simmons was also found to be in possession of an amount of meth during the traffic stop. He was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Tammy Palmer was charged with unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

In the second residence on the property, agents charged Adam Schrimsher with unlawful possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence after he tried to flush marijuana down the toilet. DHR also placed a juvenile that was found in that residence into foster care.

The Oden Ridge VFD responded to decontaminate the children and adults.

