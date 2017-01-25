Accident on Slaughter Road with injuries - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Accident on Slaughter Road with injuries

MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Madison police are asking drivers to avoid Slaughter Road near the Carter Road intersection due to a wreck. 

Officials confirm there are injuries involved. 

Northbound and southbound lanes will be blocked while crews respond to the accident. 
 

