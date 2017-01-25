Accident on Slaughter Road with injuries

Sen. Strange finally sat down with WAFF 48 News to answer our questions.More >>
Sen. Strange finally sat down with WAFF 48 News to answer our questions.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle ended months of speculation on Friday by announcing he will run for governor of Alabama in 2018.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle ended months of speculation on Friday by announcing he will run for governor of Alabama in 2018.
The stables on Redstone Arsenal have been there for more than 30 years, but now, horse owners have been given just a few weeks to find a new location to board their horse.More >>
The stables on Redstone Arsenal have been there for more than 30 years, but now, horse owners have been given just a few weeks to find a new location to board their horse.More >>
Two students from Lexington High School are in the hospital after losing control of their vehicle while on their way to a track meet Friday morning.More >>
Two students from Lexington High School are in the hospital after losing control of their vehicle while on their way to a track meet Friday morning.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a fast-food worker in the leg after an argument turned violent.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a fast-food worker in the leg after an argument turned violent.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
Four Lowcountry mayors responded to President Donald Trump's expected executive order on offshore drilling locations.More >>
Four Lowcountry mayors responded to President Donald Trump's expected executive order on offshore drilling locations.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>