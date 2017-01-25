Google Fiber is giving away free t-shirts in Huntsville

Google Fiber is coming to Huntsville, and the tech giant is celebrating with free t-shirts.



Really, you can get yours right now if you live in Huntsville.



The shirt, which features a dotted picture of Alabama, comes in sizes XS to XXL. You do have to enter your address and submit to Google's Privacy Policy. The website says shirts will be delivered within 8 weeks.



Huntsville Utilities started laying cables in February to construct the necessary infrastructure for Google Fiber.



Google's network will offer internet and TV bundles when it launches.



The $30 million network is expected to be complete by August 2019.

