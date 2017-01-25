Kroger plans to hire 10,000 new workers, expanding in Alabama

If you need a new job, consider Kroger.

The company says it's expanding in Alabama, and has plans to add 10,000 new workers this year.

The positions range from part-time cashiers to full-time department heads and store managers.

A company news release highlighted it's eagerness to hire veterans, claiming to have picked up 44,000 of them in the last decade.

