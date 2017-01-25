Morning Headlines: Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts

Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts

President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with steps to build his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to two administration officials. He's also expected to target so-called sanctuary cities and is reviewing proposals that would restrict the flow of refugees to the United States.

14-year-old killed crossing street near North Sand Mountain High School

A teenage pedestrian was struck and killed near North Sand Mountain High School. Alabama State Troopers say the 14-year-old male victim was struck by a 2015 Chrysler on Alabama 71 at mile marker 29 in the Higdon community shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. They are still investigating.

Woman stabbed during fight in Killen, deputies say

A fight between brothers and girlfriends resulted in a stabbing late Tuesday, according to Lauderdale County deputies. It happened at about 11 p.m.off Montclaire Road in Killen.

Showers ahead of colder temperatures

Enjoy one more mild day this week before it finally starts to feel more like January. A South breeze around 10 mph will boost temperatures into the lower 60s despite increasing cloud cover and developing showers. Some will remain dry, but those seeing rain can expect 0.1-0.2” at most. Rain wraps up later tonight, tapering off from west to east. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s.

