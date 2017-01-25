Signs of ADHD

The California man who led police to Tad Cummins, ending a 38-day Amber Alert search for a Tennessee teen, will receive a $10,000 reward Friday. Griffin Barry, who is a Tennessee native, called 911 after spotting Cummins at a remote cabin in northern California.More >>
Don’t let the comfortable start fool you. A warm up is underway with the sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Highs will top out just shy of 90°.More >>
An hourslong standoff in Madison ended when police realized they had been sent to the wrong home.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is throwing his hat into the ring for governor of Alabama according to sources from his campaign office.More >>
Two students from Lexington High School are in the hospital after losing control of their vehicle while on their way to a track meet Friday morning.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber; all because her son's haircut was taking too long. According to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the woman's son was getting his haircut on April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue.More >>
