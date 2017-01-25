Woman stabbed during fight in Killen, deputies say

Lauderdale County deputies say a woman was stabbed during a fight off Montclaire Road in Killen. (Source: WAFF)

A fight between brothers and girlfriends resulted in a stabbing late Tuesday, according to Lauderdale County deputies.

It happened at about 11 p.m. off Montclaire Road in Killen. Deputies say two fights broke out, and a woman was stabbed.

The victim was taken to EMC Hospital. Deputies say she was awake and talking when crews arrived.

Deputies are still investigating and interviewing witnesses.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

