Woman stabbed during fight in Killen, deputies say

An hours-long standoff in Madison ends with police realizing the house they had surrounded was empty and the suspect calling them from his mom's house in Athens.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is throwing his hat into the ring for governor of Alabama according to sources from his campaign office.More >>
Back When Day, 2017 will be in Arab on Saturday, April 29 at the Arab Historic Village from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.More >>
It's something everyone on the road should know - drug-related car crash deaths have eclipsed drunk driving fatal accidents. That's according to a new report released by the Governors Highway Safety Administration and it has advocates sounding the alarm.More >>
Don’t let the comfortable start fool you. A warm up is underway with the sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Highs will top out just shy of 90°.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
