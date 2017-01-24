Trey Flowers' parents proud to see him in Super Bowl

Robert Flowers and his wife will find themselves at one of the biggest sporting events in the world on Sunday: Super Bowl 51.

With all eyes, and maybe even some tears of joy, they will get the chance to watch their son Trey live out a childhood dream.

"Joyfully emotional so we realize we are blessed. It probably hasn't downed on me yet just how blessed, but we realize that we are blessed. We really do,” said Robert Flowers.

That dream came true Sunday as New England got past Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship game. Flowers’ seat for the title game was in Huntsville. But once the clock hit zero and the celebration was on, there was no way Super Bowl 51 was going to kick off without him or his wife in the stands.

"I told him a month ago that we are going to the Super Bowl and that I am the comp guy so they get two comp tickets, comp hotel room. They get all so me and my wife's trip is not costing him anything,” he said.



Flowers attended Columbia High School in Huntsville before attending college at the University of Arkansas.

Trey Flowers’ path to the Super Bowl has been anything but smooth. He appeared in just one game in his rookie season and then ended the year on the Injured reserve list. The former Columbia standout had some dark days, but his dad credits his work ethic to getting back on top.

“We had to talk mighty. I guess he was in essence he was not necessarily battling depression but he was just depressed because he couldn't do nothing about it,” said Flowers. “He’s doing his job. I am very proud of him.”

While it would be nice to finish off the dream hosting the Lombardi Trophy, his father’s message, win or lose is “Congratulations. Dad is always going to love you. As a matter of fact, dad and mom are always going to love you."

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48